Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the October 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dufry Stock Up 1.6 %

Dufry stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. 76,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,664. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. Dufry has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUFRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dufry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dufry from CHF 50 to CHF 40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

