Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Duke Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of DUKE stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.41) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.28. The stock has a market cap of £144.05 million and a PE ratio of 575.00. Duke Royalty has a 1 year low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 48 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a quick ratio of 25.72 and a current ratio of 26.74.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Duke Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Duke Royalty’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.