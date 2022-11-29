Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,130 ($13.52) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,230 ($14.71) to GBX 1,130 ($13.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.16) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,212 ($14.50).
LON DNLM traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,008 ($12.06). 104,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 854.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 824.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 659.50 ($7.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,453 ($17.38). The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,200.00.
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
