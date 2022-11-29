Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Cut by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of ETN opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $174.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.