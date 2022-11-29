Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

