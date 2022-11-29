Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Update

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the October 31st total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Ebang International Stock Up 6.7 %

Ebang International stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. 51,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. Ebang International has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ebang International by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 580,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ebang International by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ebang International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebang International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

