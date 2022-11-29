eCash (XEC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $556.94 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $556.94 million and $6.40 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,451.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00674740 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00255530 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00055659 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000715 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,239,092,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,239,085,923,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.