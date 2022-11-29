eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, eCash has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $557.22 million and approximately $11.63 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,475.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00676582 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00256045 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00055439 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000723 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,238,610,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,238,635,923,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
