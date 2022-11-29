ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,400 shares, a growth of 158.0% from the October 31st total of 335,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of ECNCF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 10,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECNCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

