Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Lifted by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 3.1% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ecolab worth $37,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 145.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ecolab by 56.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,079. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.89.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

