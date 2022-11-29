Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 130.1% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Emerson Radio Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MSN remained flat at $0.56 on Tuesday. 4,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,687. Emerson Radio has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.01.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

