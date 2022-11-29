Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 130.1% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Emerson Radio Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:MSN remained flat at $0.56 on Tuesday. 4,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,687. Emerson Radio has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.01.
About Emerson Radio
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Radio (MSN)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.