Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Update

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 445,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 296.0 days.

Empire stock remained flat at $25.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315. Empire has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81.

EMLAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Empire from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,600 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

