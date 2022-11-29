Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 174.7% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,752. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

