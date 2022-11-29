Energi (NRG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $131,797.83

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $9.10 million and $131,797.83 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00075619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00061005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023728 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

