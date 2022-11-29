EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,692,000. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $11,328,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 73.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

