Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 514.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 848,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 710,608 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 901.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 806,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 725,958 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 911.6% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 43,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Shopify by 964.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shopify stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $162.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

