Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 580,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 224,179 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $41,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 41.7% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,153,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $17,538,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ryder System by 18.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,151,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,355,000 after acquiring an additional 181,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 5,200.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 174,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $97.26.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,365,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,365,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $957,545.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,372 shares of company stock worth $9,746,884. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

