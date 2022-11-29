Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $33.82 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119,335 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $33,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 271,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 76,608 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

