Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $43,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 376,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $293.26 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.64. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.47.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

