Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 23,961 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $32,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $2,327,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.3% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.8% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $139.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of -185.93 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.31.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.91.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

