Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Update

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Entra ASA from 115.00 to 100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Entra ASA Price Performance

ENTOF remained flat at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. Entra ASA has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

Entra ASA Company Profile

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

