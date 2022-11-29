Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00008215 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $85.00 million and $584,013.89 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,460.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00463972 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00118839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00838638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00676713 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00255155 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,853,759 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars.

