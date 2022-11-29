Euler (EUL) Price Hits $4.98

Euler (EUL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Euler token can now be purchased for approximately $4.98 or 0.00030227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. Euler has a total market cap of $49.41 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

