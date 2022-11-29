Euler (EUL) Trading Up 21.9% This Week

Euler (EUL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Euler token can currently be bought for $5.06 or 0.00029948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $50.28 million and $1.23 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Euler has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Euler

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

