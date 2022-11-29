Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Down 62.2% in November

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the October 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. 34,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -0.12. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.