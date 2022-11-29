Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 106.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSR. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. 106,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,227. Fisker has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Fisker had a negative net margin of 669,901.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Fisker by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Fisker during the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.