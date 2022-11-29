Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the October 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fanuc Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FANUY remained flat at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,585. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.96. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.