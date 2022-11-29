Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Short Interest Update

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Fat Projects Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Fat Projects Acquisition by 10.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 826,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its position in Fat Projects Acquisition by 22.1% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 521,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FATP remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fat Projects Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

