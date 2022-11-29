Fei USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $425.15 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $425.15 million and $7.76 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation.

