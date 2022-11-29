FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Short Interest Down 40.3% in November

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FG Merger Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FGMC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 1,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. FG Merger has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.50.

Get FG Merger alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Merger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter worth about $318,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.