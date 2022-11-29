Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $25,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 290,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 155,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,043,000 after buying an additional 61,991 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Shares of FIS opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

