Financial Comparison: Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) vs. A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) and A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Samsung Electronics and A. O. Smith, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsung Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 A. O. Smith 0 5 3 0 2.38

A. O. Smith has a consensus target price of $61.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.19%. Given A. O. Smith’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe A. O. Smith is more favorable than Samsung Electronics.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Samsung Electronics has a beta of 3.89, meaning that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A. O. Smith has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Samsung Electronics and A. O. Smith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsung Electronics 9.12% N/A N/A A. O. Smith 12.99% 27.67% 14.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Samsung Electronics and A. O. Smith’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsung Electronics $197.69 billion 0.03 $18.45 billion $2.72 14.93 A. O. Smith $3.54 billion 2.58 $487.10 million $3.15 18.97

Samsung Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than A. O. Smith. Samsung Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A. O. Smith, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Samsung Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of A. O. Smith shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of A. O. Smith shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

A. O. Smith beats Samsung Electronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers. The company also offers TVs, sound devices, smartphones, tablets, monitors, smart and LED signages, watches, and other accessories, as well as provides memory storage solutions. In addition, it provides medical equipment; software design, development, and supply; toll processing of semiconductors and display panels; general logistics agency, financing, marketing, consulting, and technology and cloud services; venture capital investment; enterprise automation solutions and connected services; installation and optimization services for network devices; and digital advertising platforms. The company serves retail, hospitality, finance, transportation, education, government, manufacturing, public safety, and healthcare industries. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. was founded in 1938 and is based in Suwon-si, South Korea.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices. It also provides food and beverage filtration products; expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts; and heat pumps, electric wall-hung, gas tankless, combi-boiler, heat pump and solar water heaters. The company offers its products primarily under the A. O. Smith, State, Lochinvar, and water softener brands. It distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms; and offers Aquasana branded products directly to consumers through e-commerce, as well as other online retailers. A. O. Smith Corporation was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

