Financial Comparison: Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) vs. Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Imperial Petroleum and Tsakos Energy Navigation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.76%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum 22.61% 301.33% 5.96% Tsakos Energy Navigation 0.16% 13.27% 5.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.7% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 2.87 -$3.64 million ($0.27) -1.29 Tsakos Energy Navigation $546.12 million 0.58 -$151.40 million ($2.38) -7.37

Imperial Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tsakos Energy Navigation. Tsakos Energy Navigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Imperial Petroleum beats Tsakos Energy Navigation on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

