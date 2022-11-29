First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,100 shares, a growth of 152.7% from the October 31st total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,052,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Colombia Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FCGD remained flat at $0.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,395,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,771,230. First Colombia Gold has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
First Colombia Gold Company Profile
