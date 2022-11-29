First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 248.6% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.85. 11,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,398. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.751 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 198,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 103,249 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $4,933,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period.

