First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 248.6% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.85. 11,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,398. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.751 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
