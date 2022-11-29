Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the October 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Flagstar Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FBC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. 1,773,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,281. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flagstar Bancorp

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $349,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,007.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 956,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after buying an additional 694,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3,950.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after buying an additional 424,435 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,961,000 after buying an additional 310,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 414,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 275,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,995,000 after purchasing an additional 216,217 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

