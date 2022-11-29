Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 63,272 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 63,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.46. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $108.93.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

