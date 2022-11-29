FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Up 82.1% in November

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the October 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 85,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FONAR by 15.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in FONAR by 67.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 144,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 58,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FONAR by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FONAR by 53,600.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FONR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. 21,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,528. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. FONAR has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FONR. StockNews.com raised shares of FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

