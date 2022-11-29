Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Forbo Stock Performance

Shares of FBOHY remained flat at $38.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. Forbo has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $41.16.

Forbo Company Profile

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for laying, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring.

