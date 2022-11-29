Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Forbo Stock Performance
Shares of FBOHY remained flat at $38.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. Forbo has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $41.16.
Forbo Company Profile
