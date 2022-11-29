Frax Share (FXS) One Day Volume Tops $4.51 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $75.41 million and $4.51 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $4.65 or 0.00028401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

