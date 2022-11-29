Frax Share (FXS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.17 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $4.61 or 0.00028029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $74.74 million and $4.17 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.