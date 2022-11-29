Frontier Market Cap Hits $17.90 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Frontier has a total market cap of $17.90 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frontier has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Frontier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001178 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

