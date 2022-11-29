Fulton Financial Co. Announces None Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FULT stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

Several research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.