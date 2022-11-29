Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FULTP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. 23,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,388. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

