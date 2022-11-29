Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 207.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 302.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 35.2% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

