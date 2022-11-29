Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 207.38% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance
Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
