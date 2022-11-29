Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.81% of Cohen & Steers worth $25,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 1.1 %

CNS opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $95.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

