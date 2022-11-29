Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $28,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,710.8% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,223,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,708,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

INDT stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $651.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

