Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80,726 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 5.62% of CIRCOR International worth $18,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CIRCOR International Stock Down 1.8 %
CIR opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
