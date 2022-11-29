Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $19.87 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $90.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

