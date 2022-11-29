Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $22.97 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.44.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $349.64 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.